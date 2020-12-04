Gary: Victor Wiggins Sentenced To 144 Months Imprisonment

Gary Man, Victor Wiggins Sentenced To 144 Months Imprisonment

For Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

HAMMOND (STL.News) Victor Wiggins, 38, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by Judge Philip P. Simon to 144 months imprisonment following his guilty plea to one count of Conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to documents filed in this case, from at least May 2018 continuing to September 7, 2018, in Gary, Indiana, Victor Wiggins conspired with others to distribute at least five grams of methamphetamine. Wiggins led the conspiracy and recruited others into it. Wiggins has three prior felony convictions and was on supervised release for one of those convictions when he committed this crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Thomas M. McGrath and Jill Koster.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

