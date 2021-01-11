Gary: Varnell Dixon Sentenced for Possessing Firearm

Gary Man, Varnell Dixon Sentenced to 60 Months Imprisonment for Possessing Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime

HAMMOND (STL.News) Varnell Dixon, 24, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by Judge James T. Moody to 60 months imprisonment following his guilty plea to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Bell.

According to documents in the case, on December 28, 2019, Dixon was driving a rented vehicle speeding eastbound on Interstate 80/94. At the time, he possessed a fully loaded Glock nine millimeter firearm, four bags of marijuana, some of which he intended to distribute, and $323.00 in small bills. Upon being pursued by the Indiana State Police, Dixon attempted to elude the police at a high rate of speed and ultimately exited onto the Cline Avenue ramp. Dixon lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and roll over several times. Dixon was thrown from the vehicle and arrested by police.

This case was the result of the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Gang Response Investigative Team and the Indiana State Police. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria N. Lerner and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph A. Cooley.

