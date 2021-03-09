Gary Bornman Sentenced For Committing Bank Robberies

Gary W. Bornman Who Robbed Banks While on Supervised Release Sentenced to More Than 6 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that GARY W. BORNMAN, 59, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny to 78 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for committing two bank robberies while on federal supervised release.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 29, 2019, Bornman drove a female accomplice to the Citizens Bank located at 430 Foxon Boulevard in East Haven. While Bornman waited outside, his accomplice entered the bank wearing a disguise and a red wig, approached a teller and demanded money. The teller handed over approximately $1,003.

On January 27, 2020, Bornman drove a male accomplice to the People’s United Bank located at 20 Main Street in Windsor Locks. While Bornman waited outside, his accomplice entered the bank, approached a teller and showed a note demanding money. The teller handed over approximately $1,056. Bornman’s car was captured on surveillance video from a nearby business.

In June 2001, Bornman was sentenced in Hartford federal court to 235 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for bank robbery and firearm possession offenses. He was released from prison in October 2018 and was on supervised release when he committed the East Haven and Windsor Locks bank robberies.

Bornman has been detained since February 12, 2020. On July 31, he pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery.

Judge Chatigny sentenced Bornman to 60 months of imprisonment for the bank robbery offenses, and a consecutive 18 months of imprisonment for violating his conditions of supervised release.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, East Haven Police Department and Windsor Locks Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anastasia E. King.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today