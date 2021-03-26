Garrett Sentenced for Possessing Multiple Stolen Firearms

Hale County Man, Eugene Garrett Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Possessing Multiple Stolen Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

(STL.News) United States Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Eugene Garrett, 43, of Greensboro, Alabama, was sentenced in federal court for possessing multiple stolen firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Garrett pleaded guilty to the charge in September of 2020.

In connection with his guilty plea, Garrett admitted that on December 21, 2019, he possessed ten firearms—seven of which had been reported stolen—in his camper in Greensboro. Many of the firearms recently had been stolen from gun stores in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama area in December 2019. In close proximity to the firearms, agents located hundreds of rounds of assorted ammunition, 27 bags of marijuana, loose marijuana, digital scales, and plastic baggies. Garrett admitted that each of the firearms belonged to him, that he was a convicted felon who was not supposed to possess firearms, and that the drugs, scales, and related paraphernalia seized from his camper also belonged to him. Garrett said he sold marijuana on the side and admitted that his possession of the firearms was in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a sentence of 36 months’ incarceration, to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. During that time, Garrett will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse. The court did not impose a fine, but the judge ordered Garrett to pay $100 in special assessments.

This case was investigated by the Greensboro and Tuscaloosa Police Departments, the Hale County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Justin Roller.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today