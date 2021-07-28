Gang Member Sentenced for Crack Cocaine Distribution

Judge Sentences “11 Hunnit” Gang Member to 5 Years for Crack Cocaine Distribution Scheme

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A former resident of Wilkinsburg, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to five years’ imprisonment on his conviction for violating the federal narcotics laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Sanzio Williams, 33, formerly of Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County (PA).

According to information presented to the Court, Williams conspired with others in the Western District of Pennsylvania to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (in the form commonly known as “crack”). Williams was indicted and charged with drug trafficking following a months-long wiretap investigation targeting the narcotics trafficking activity of the “11 Hunnit” neighborhood street gang operating in the Hill District neighborhood of Pittsburgh (and elsewhere). In addition to his five-year term of imprisonment, the Court sentenced Williams to four years of supervised release under the supervision of the United States Probation Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Jerome A. Moschetta prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Kaufman commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (Bureau of Narcotics Investigations) who led the multi-agency investigation in this case, which also included the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

This Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force investigation was a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today