GameStop share trading explained – BBC News

(STL.News) There has been a lot of interest in the stock market this week after investors from the Reddit message board managed to give shares in GameStop a huge boost.

Here’s a look back at the story so far, with an explanation of stocks, short-selling and what has been happening with GameStop.

GameStop is a public company that its stock trades on the NYSE (Ticker: GME) and is a component of the S&P 600. Based out of Grapevine, Texas, they are a retailer selling consumer electronics and gaming merchandise. Found in 1984 and today has a market cap of more than $6 billion.

Wikipedia page – short squeeze

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News