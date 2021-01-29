Friday, January 29WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

GameStop share trading explained – BBC News

(STL.News) There has been a lot of interest in the stock market this week after investors from the Reddit message board managed to give shares in GameStop a huge boost.

Here’s a look back at the story so far, with an explanation of stocks, short-selling and what has been happening with GameStop.

GameStop is a public company that its stock trades on the NYSE (Ticker: GME) and is a component of the S&P 600.  Based out of Grapevine, Texas, they are a retailer selling consumer electronics and gaming merchandise.  Found in 1984 and today has a market cap of more than $6 billion.

