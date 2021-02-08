Readout of Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Assistant to the President for Homeland Security Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall from the Funeral of FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, FBI Director Christopher Wray and President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall led a United States Government delegation to Fort Lauderdale, Florida that attended the funeral service for fallen FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

Special Agent Schwartzenberger was killed in the line of duty along with FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin on Tuesday, while executing a search warrant investigating violent crimes against children in Sunrise, Florida. Four other FBI Special Agents were wounded during the incident. The service was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and was attended by hundreds of law enforcement officials from throughout the country.

“During her 15 years as an FBI Special Agent, Laura Schwartzenberger was selfless, tireless, brave and committed to protecting some of society’s most vulnerable: its children,” said Acting Attorney General Wilkinson. “Laura pursued justice and she did so with dedication and integrity. We honor Laura’s memory for all she gave to her country, to her colleagues and to the many others whose lives she touched and changed profoundly for the better. The United States Department of Justice family and a grateful nation mourn this devastating loss alongside Laura’s husband Jason, and two sons, Gavin and Damon.”

“FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger was an American hero who dedicated her life to keeping our country, our citizens and especially our children safe,” said Dr Sherwood-Randall Assistant to the President for Homeland Security. “Her courage is an inspiration for all of us and I know President Biden is praying for Laura and her loved ones as they grieve this profound loss.”

