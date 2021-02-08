General

Funeral of FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin

Feb 8, 2021
Funeral of FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin

Readout of Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Assistant to the President for Homeland Security Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall from the Funeral of FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, FBI Director Christopher Wray and President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall represented the United States Government’s official delegation today at the funeral service for fallen FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Special Agent Alfin was killed in the line of duty along with FBI Special Laura Schwartzenberger on Tuesday, while executing a search warrant investigating violent crimes against children in Sunrise, Florida.  Four other FBI Special Agents were injured during the incident.  The service was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and was attended by hundreds of law enforcement officials from throughout the country.

“During his 12 years of service as an FBI Special Agent, Dan Alfin brought to the job passion and determination in all that he did,” said Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson.  “It takes a person like Dan with highly specialized skills to investigate crimes involving violence against children day after day.  Countless children around the world are safer today because of Dan’s work and many child predators are behind bars where they can do no further harm.  Our DOJ family and the nation mourn the heartbreaking loss of one of the best the FBI had in its ranks, and our thoughts and sympathy are with Dan’s family, friends and fellow special agents from the Miami Field Office.”

“FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin, like Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, was an American hero who dedicated his life to keeping our country, especially our children, safe,” said Dr. Sherwood-Randall Assistant to the President for Homeland Security.  “He worked tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable among us from unimaginably heinous acts.  President Biden knows the toll of such sudden loss and is keeping the Alfin family in his heart.  It was a privilege to join the moving services this weekend alongside Acting Attorney General Wilkinson and FBI Director Wray.  I want to express my deep thanks to everyone who participated in honoring the two noble special agents slain in the line of duty on February 2.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

