FTC Returns Almost $775,000 to Consumers Who Purchased Synovia

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Trade Commission is sending checks totaling $774,755 to 13,221 consumers who bought Synovia, a supplement advertised and sold by A.S. Research, LLC as a treatment for arthritis and joint pain. The average refund amount is $58.60 per consumer.

According to the FTC’s complaint, A.S. Research made misleading health claims and used phony testimonials, including one in which a user said he “gave away his walker” after using the supplement. The FTC also alleged that the defendants told consumers they had to pay extra for a version of Synovia containing an ingredient added to increase pain relief and speed joint repair, when in fact all purchasers received that product.

The order settling the FTC’s allegations prohibits the defendants from misrepresenting the results of any scientific study or endorsement and requires them to disclose any material connections they have with endorsers. It also required the company to pay $821,000 to the Commission for consumer refunds.

Refund recipients should deposit or cash checks within 60 days, as indicated on the check. The FTC never requires consumers to pay money or provide account information to cash refund checks. Consumers who bought Synovia but do not receive a check may contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 833-707-1185.

The FTC’s interactive dashboards for refund data(link is external) provide a state-by-state breakdown of FTC refunds. FTC actions led to more than $642 million in refunds to consumers across the country in fiscal year 2020.

