Fresno: Mario Alberto Rangel Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Firearm

Bulldog Street Gang Member, Mario Alberto Rangel Involved in Hit-and-Run Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearm

FRESNO, CA (STL.News) Mario Alberto Rangel, 29, of Fresno, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd to four years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on Oct. 22, 2019, law enforcement officers attempted to stop Rangel for a traffic violation, but he failed to yield. Moments later, Rangel crashed into another car, then exited his car and fled the scene on foot. Fresno Police officers eventually caught up to him and arrested him. The car that he abandoned was searched, and a loaded shotgun was found in the back seat. Rangel is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his prior criminal record, including a 2018 conviction for assault with a firearm on a person.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fresno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin J. Gilio prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today