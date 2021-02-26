Fresno: Lafrance Moton Indicted for Federal Firearms

Fresno Man, Wendell Ladell Lafrance Moton Is Indicted for Federal Firearms Offenses for Third Time

FRESNO, CA (STL.News) A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Wendell Ladell Lafrance Moton, 30, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on Feb. 11, Moton was in possession of an assault rifle without serial numbers that had a partially loaded 200?round magazine attached. In 2009, Moton was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm, and in 2012 and 2014, was convicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fresno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly A. Sanchez is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Moton faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

