Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home General Frankfort: Ricky Joe Cornish Jr Sentenced for Attempting to Entice a Minor...
General

Frankfort: Ricky Joe Cornish Jr Sentenced for Attempting to Entice a Minor Online

By Editor 4
0
49
Frankfort: Ricky Joe Cornish Jr Sentenced for Attempting to Entice a Minor Online

Frankfort Man, Ricky Joe Cornish Jr Sentenced to 120 Months for Attempting to Entice a Minor Online

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) A Frankfort man, Ricky Joe Cornish Jr., 33, was sentenced to 120 months in prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove, after previously pleading guilty to using the internet to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to his guilty plea agreement, on May 16, 2019, Cornish contacted an individual, who self-identified as a 15-year-old female living in Franklin County, Kentucky, using the MeetMe/Skout messenger application over the Internet, on his cellular telephone.  The person Cornish contacted was, in reality, an investigator with the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Branch.  The investigator communicated that they were also with a 17-year-old female, and Cornish expressed interest in having sex with the 17-year-old.

Later that same day, Cornish drove to an agreed-upon hotel, in order to meet the minor and engage in criminal sexual activity.  When Cornish arrived at the agreed-upon meeting place in Franklin County, he was arrested by law enforcement officers.  An examination of Cornish’s cell phone revealed the conversation with the investigator, as well as a similar conversation with another individual, who is believed to be a minor female.

Cornish pleaded guilty in July 2020.

Under federal law, Cornish must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence; and upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 20 years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Ralph Gerds, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service Louisville Field Division; and Daniel Cameron, Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, jointly announced the sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by United States Secret Service and Kentucky Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Branch. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Marye and Tashena Fannin.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.  Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleChicago: Firearm “Switch” Devices Seized From Suburban Chicago Home
Next articleUpshur County: Eric Reynolds Rowan admits to making a bomb
Editor 4

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more
General

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more
General

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

Most Popular

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

General STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

General Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

General Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

Topeka: James Licht Indicted with distributing heroin

General Editor 4 - 0
Indictment: Topeka Man, James Licht Distributed Heroin TOPEKA, KS (STL.News) A Topeka man was indicted in federal court today with distributing heroin, U.S. Attorney Stephen...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

General STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

General Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

General Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

General STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

General Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

General Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv