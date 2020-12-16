Francis Scott Sentenced for Transfer of Obscene Material

Enemy Swim Man, Francis Scott Cadotte Sentenced to 30 Months in Federal Prison for Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Enemy Swim, South Dakota, man was sentenced in federal court on December 14, 2020, for transferring obscene material to a minor. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Francis Scott Cadotte, age 40, was sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. Cadotte was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

According to court documents, between May 2018 and March 2019, Cadotte knowingly used a social media platform on a computer connected to the internet and a mobile phone to transfer and attempt to transfer obscene matter to another individual who was 14 years old. At the time of the transfer, Cadotte knew the nature of the content of the material, specifically discussing sexual acts that he wanted to perform on the minor, knowing that the minor was 14 years old.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy R. Jehangiri prosecuted the case.

Cadotte was remanded to custody to serve his sentence.

