Four Sentenced in Mail Theft Scheme Involving Stolen Checks, Driver’s Licenses

LYNCHBURG, VA (STL.News) A case involving four people, who between June 2018 and January 2019, conspired to cash checks stolen from residential mailboxes, concluded today in the U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, Justin Rosser and Kristen Knowles stole mail from residential mailboxes, altered any personal or business checks they found, and either cashed them at a bank themselves or enlisted the help of others, Amanda Thomas and Gloria Beckham, to cash the forged checks at their direction. On occasion, members of the group presented stolen driver’s licenses to the banks to cash the checks. In all, Rosser and Knowles stole approximately $8,000. Knowles was later involved in the theft and cashing of additional checks in the fall and early winter of 2019, that netted her an additional $1,000.

On March 4, 2021, Rosser was sentenced to 36 months in prison. On April 19, 2021, Knowles was sentenced to 33 months in prison and Beckham was sentenced to 12 months and 1-day. Yesterday the last remaining defendant, Thomas, was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with the assistance of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Bedford Police Department, City of Lynchburg Police Department, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Office, Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Office, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Office, Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Office, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams prosecuted the case.

