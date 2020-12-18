Four Oaks: Marvarlus Cortel Snead Convicted of Multiple Crimes

Four Oaks Man, Marvarlus Cortel Snead Convicted of Human Trafficking a Minor and Production of Child Pornography

RALEIGH (STL.News) United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that yesterday, Marvarlus Cortel Snead, 34, of Four Oaks, North Carolina, was convicted in federal court following a four-day trial before United States District Judge James C. Dever. The jury found Snead guilty on all three counts: sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography, and one count of using facilities in interstate commerce to operate a prostitution enterprise.

In December 2017 and January 2018, Snead prostituted an adult female and a minor victim in various locations throughout the Eastern District of North Carolina. Snead targeted extremely vulnerable victims and enticed them with promises of money and romance. After they joined him, Snead manipulated them and took their money for himself. Snead engaged in a sexual relationship with both women and used the minor to create images and a video of child pornography.

Snead faces a sentence of not less than 15 years and up to life in prison, a fine up to $750,000, and up to life supervised release at sentencing.

Mr. Higdon commented: “This case is about the victims, who suffered at the hands of a greedy trafficker. Our community will not tolerate perpetrators like this defendant targeting our most vunerable children and citizens for their profit.”

Investigation of this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Bryan Stephany and Erin Blondel handled the prosecution of this case for the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today