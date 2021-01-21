Four Indicted for Violating the Controlled Substances Act

Four Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) DUVELL LONDON, JR., a/k/a “Dookie,” a/k/a “Dukie,” a/k/a “Duke,” a/k/a “D,” age 40, of St. Rose, La., KARRON JOHNSON, age 27, of Laplace, La., JEREMY LEVANDA, a/k/a “J,” “Jae,” and “Fresh,” age 39, of Destrehan, La., and COREY MORTON, a/k/a “Big C,” age 41 of Destrehan, La., were charged January 15, 2021, in a 16-count superseding indictment by a Federal Grand Jury with several narcotics offenses, including conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of powder cocaine, and 28 grams or more of a crack cocaine. JOHNSON was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

If convicted, LONDON faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000,000.00, and at least 4 years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment. LEVANDA and MORTON face a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,000,000.00, and at least 3 years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, if convicted. JOHNSON faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000,000.00, and at least 4 years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, if convicted of drug trafficking. He also faces up to 10 years of imprisonment if convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and an additional, consecutive 60 month term of imprisonment if convicted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Each defendant faces a mandatory special assessment of $100.00 for every felony conviction.

This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

U.S. Attorney Strasser reiterated that the superseding indictment is merely a charging document and that the defendants’ guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Nolan D. Paige and Paige O’Hale.

