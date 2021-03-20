Four Defendants Charged with Voter Registration Fraud

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Federal criminal cases were unsealed today charging four defendants with making false claims of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in the 2016 general election.

The cases stem from an investigation led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina that has resulted in charges against 24 defendants over the last 18 months. The charges include making false claims of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote, naturalization fraud, and fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents as it relates to the registration to vote, and false statements in immigration proceedings. Two defendants are charged with illegally voting in the 2016 general election.

Each defendant is charged individually and there are no charges of conspiracy.

The investigation of these cases was conducted by agents of Homeland Security Investigations under the Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force (DBFTF) in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would like to express its appreciation to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their support in the investigation.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today