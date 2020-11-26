Fort Thompson Man, Roland Hawk Sentenced for Aggravated Sexual Abuse

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Fort Thompson, South Dakota, man convicted of Aggravated Sexual Abuse was sentenced on November 23, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Roland Hawk, Sr., age 52, was sentenced to 222 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Hawk was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 9, 2019. He pled guilty on June 16, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident in November 2018, in Fort Thompson, when Hawk knowingly engaged in and attempted to engage in a sexual act with an individual by the use of force.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller prosecuted the case.

Hawk was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

