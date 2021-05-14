Fort Thompson: Dawson Donner Sentenced for Sexual Abuse

Fort Thompson Man, Dawson Donner Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Fort Thompson, South Dakota, man convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor was sentenced on May 10, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Dawson Donner, age 23, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Donner was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 9, 2020. He pled guilty on February 22, 2021.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in February 2020, in Fort Thompson. Donner knowingly engaged in sexual acts with a minor victim who had not attained the age of 16, when at the time Donner was more than four years older than the victim.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Morley prosecuted the case.

Donner was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

