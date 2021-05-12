Fort Gordon: Bryan Stills Admits To Possession Of Child Pornography

Fort Gordon soldier, Bryan S. Stills admits to possession of child pornography

Investigators found contraband after cyber tip

AUGUSTA, GA (STL.News) A U.S. Army soldier training at Fort Gordon has admitted to possessing child pornography.

Bryan S. Stills, 26, of Fort Gordon, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of Possession of Child Pornography, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The plea subjects Stills to a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by a period of supervised release of five years to life. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Identifying and removing child predators is an important part of keeping our communities safe,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “We applaud our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to find those who prey on the most vulnerable members of our society.”

As described in court documents and testimony, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted investigators from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) after detecting child pornography being saved to an email account. Investigators identified the source as Stills, a Private Second Class in training at Fort Gordon with the 369th Signal Battalion, and in an October 2019 search of his living quarters seized electronic devices with hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Stills is in custody while awaiting sentencing.

“U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command will continue to actively pursue soldiers who engage in this heinous crime regardless of where they are in the world,” said Edward LaBarge, Director of the Major Cybercrime Unit, U.S. Army CID.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today