Fort Dodge: James Souder Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

Fort Dodge Man, James Souder Sentenced to Prison for Meth Conspiracy

Had previous Iowa conviction for a serious felony drug offense in 2015

(STL.News) A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced March 9, 2021, to 14 years in federal prison.

James Souder, 53, from Fort Dodge, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense on November 18, 2020. Souder was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, in 2015, in the Iowa District Court for Greene County.

At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Souder was involved in a conspiracy from about July 2018 through about June 2020, that distributed nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine in the Fort Dodge, area. Evidence further proved that between August and November of 2018, Souder Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Souder was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 7-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. Souder remains in custody of the United States Marshal Service until he can be transferred to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Fort Dodge Police Department, the Webster County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today