Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home General Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes
General

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

By Editor 4
0
23
Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal court, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, age 34, a former U.S. Marine born in Haiti and a naturalized citizen of the United States, residing in Onslow County, was found guilty following a three-day trial before United States District Judge James C. Dever III.  The jury found the defendant guilty of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the United States to Haiti, as well as transporting firearms without a license to the Haitian Army.  Additionally, the jury decided that the firearms and equipment should be forfeited.

At trial, the evidence showed that Duroseau, at the time an active duty U.S. Marine with the rank of sergeant, and a co-conspirator, impersonated high ranking military officers and pretended to be on military business in order to facilitate the illegal transportation of eight firearms, including a Ruger model Precision Rifle 300WIN MAG and a Spike’s Tactical model ST15, as well as copious ammunition, riflescopes, and body armor, via commercial aircraft to Haiti.  The evidence further showed that Duroseau’s purpose was to train the Haitian Army with the firearms and equipment in order to engage in foreign armed conflict.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, stated, “This office remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of our citizens here in the Eastern District, and likewise, citizens residing elsewhere – whether that be within or without the United States.  The Defendant’s conduct here violated our firearms laws, particularly in relation to export and licensing, but it additionally posed concerns about our citizens unliterally acting in relation to the government of a foreign country. Such conduct will not be tolerated.”

“Duroseau, who previously held a position of trust within the Marine Corps, betrayed his service and deserves to be held accountable for his illicit attempt to smuggle weapons from the United States to Haiti for the purpose of training the Haitian military,” said NCIS Special Agent in Charge of the Carolinas Field Office Sean Devinny.  “NCIS extends its gratitude to Homeland Security Investigations for their collaboration and partnership during this investigation.”

“Federal firearm laws exist to ensure weapons crossing international borders are properly accounted for to preserve public safety and to keep them out of the hands of dangerous criminals,” said Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte Ronnie Martinez.  “This case shows the significant consequences awaiting individuals who attempt to illegally smuggle weapons and ammunition across U.S. borders as well as HSI’s commitment to holding accountable persons who violate federal law.”

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement.  The investigation of this case was conducted by agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Homeland Security Investigation.  Additional assistance was provided by the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and Directorate of Trade Controls, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the U.S. Marine Corps.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articlePittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 
Editor 4

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more
General

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more
General

Largest Federal Racketeering Conspiracy in South Carolina History

Editor 4 - 0
40 Charged in Largest Federal Racketeering Conspiracy in South Carolina History 147-Count Indictment Includes Inmates Orchestrating Murder, Kidnapping, Drugs and Firearms Distribution from Prison Columbia, S.C...
Read more

Most Popular

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

General Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

General Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

General Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

Largest Federal Racketeering Conspiracy in South Carolina History

General Editor 4 - 0
40 Charged in Largest Federal Racketeering Conspiracy in South Carolina History 147-Count Indictment Includes Inmates Orchestrating Murder, Kidnapping, Drugs and Firearms Distribution from Prison Columbia, S.C...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

General Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

General Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

General Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

General Editor 4 - 0
Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal...
Read more

Pittsford: Muhammad Cheema Going To Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars 

General Editor 4 - 0
Pittsford Psychiatrist, Muhammad Cheema Going To Federal Prison For Bilking Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced...
Read more

Memphis: Aaron Whitley Sentenced for Multiple Armed Business Robberies

General Editor 4 - 0
Memphis Man, Aaron Whitley Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Armed Business Robberies Memphis, TN (STL.News) Aaron Whitley, 21, has been sentenced...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv