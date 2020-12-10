Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Multiple Crimes

Federal Jury Finds Guilty Former U.S. Marine, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau for Illegal Exportation of Firearms and Controlled Equipment

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Today in federal court, Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, age 34, a former U.S. Marine born in Haiti and a naturalized citizen of the United States, residing in Onslow County, was found guilty following a three-day trial before United States District Judge James C. Dever III. The jury found the defendant guilty of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the United States to Haiti, as well as transporting firearms without a license to the Haitian Army. Additionally, the jury decided that the firearms and equipment should be forfeited.

At trial, the evidence showed that Duroseau, at the time an active duty U.S. Marine with the rank of sergeant, and a co-conspirator, impersonated high ranking military officers and pretended to be on military business in order to facilitate the illegal transportation of eight firearms, including a Ruger model Precision Rifle 300WIN MAG and a Spike’s Tactical model ST15, as well as copious ammunition, riflescopes, and body armor, via commercial aircraft to Haiti. The evidence further showed that Duroseau’s purpose was to train the Haitian Army with the firearms and equipment in order to engage in foreign armed conflict.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, stated, “This office remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of our citizens here in the Eastern District, and likewise, citizens residing elsewhere – whether that be within or without the United States. The Defendant’s conduct here violated our firearms laws, particularly in relation to export and licensing, but it additionally posed concerns about our citizens unliterally acting in relation to the government of a foreign country. Such conduct will not be tolerated.”

“Duroseau, who previously held a position of trust within the Marine Corps, betrayed his service and deserves to be held accountable for his illicit attempt to smuggle weapons from the United States to Haiti for the purpose of training the Haitian military,” said NCIS Special Agent in Charge of the Carolinas Field Office Sean Devinny. “NCIS extends its gratitude to Homeland Security Investigations for their collaboration and partnership during this investigation.”

“Federal firearm laws exist to ensure weapons crossing international borders are properly accounted for to preserve public safety and to keep them out of the hands of dangerous criminals,” said Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte Ronnie Martinez. “This case shows the significant consequences awaiting individuals who attempt to illegally smuggle weapons and ammunition across U.S. borders as well as HSI’s commitment to holding accountable persons who violate federal law.”

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The investigation of this case was conducted by agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Homeland Security Investigation. Additional assistance was provided by the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and Directorate of Trade Controls, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the U.S. Marine Corps.

