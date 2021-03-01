Folkston: Phillip Yarbrough sentenced to Distribute Meth

Admitted methamphetamine trafficker, Phillip Yarbrough sentenced to federal prison

Charlton County man is affiliated with Ghost Face Gangsters

BRUNSWICK, GA (STL.News) A Charlton County man who admitted trafficking methamphetamine in south Georgia has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison.

Phillip Yarbrough, 39, of Folkston, Ga., was sentenced to 264 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Yarbrough will be required to serve four years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“As methamphetamine abuse continues to threaten the security and health of citizens throughout the Southern District, our law enforcement partners are relentless in identifying and shutting down suppliers of this illegal narcotic,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “Phillip Yarbrough now faces stiff consequences for spreading this poison in our communities.”

As described in court documents and testimony, Yarbrough was arrested after a traffic stop in March 2018 when Willacoochee, Ga., Police officers found two large bags of methamphetamine hidden in Yarbrough’s vehicle.

Yarbrough, a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang with a documented history of drug distribution and domestic violence, admitted acting as a drug courier and dealer, transporting large quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs from an Atlanta supplier into communities in south Georgia.

“The manufacture of methamphetamine poses an imminent danger to everyone,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division. “The precursor chemicals used to manufacture ‘meth’ are toxic and can be extremely volatile. This Ghost Face Gangster can no longer feed the addicts who craved this addictive substance. This case is a great example of how spirited law enforcement collaboration keeps our communities safe from ‘meth’ dealers who seek to do harm by distributing this poison.”

“This sentence is the direct result of the effective partnership between our local, state, and federal agencies,” said Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “We will work tirelessly together to hold accountable gang members and drug dealers who terrorize our neighborhoods. The GBI is dedicated to thoroughly investigate violent offenses to lead to successful prosecution.”

The case was investigated by the DEA, the GBI, the Willacoochee Police Department and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Coordinator Marcela C. Mateo.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today