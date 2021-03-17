Foley: Lavell Lamar Sentenced for in Possession of Firearms

Foley Man, Aaron Lavell Lamar Sentenced to 70 Months for Being a Felon in Possession of Firearms

(STL.News) United States Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Aaron Lavell Lamar, 30, of Foley, Alabama, was sentenced in federal court for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. Lamar pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2020.

In connection with his guilty plea, Lamar admitted that on September 30, 2019, he possessed a .40-caliber pistol and a .38-caliber revolver in a car that he was driving in Foley. At the time he possessed the firearms, Lamar had prior felony convictions, including Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana, First Degree in the Circuit Court of Baldwin County, Alabama. Lamar admitted that at the time he possessed the firearms, he knew he was a convicted felon and therefore could not legally possess firearms. Evidence introduced at Lamar’s sentencing hearing further established that Lamar possessed the firearms, one of which was loaded and chambered, in close proximity to a small amount of crack cocaine and a digital scale.

United States District Court Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock imposed a sentence of 70 months’ incarceration, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. During that time, Lamar will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse and mental health counseling. The court did not impose a fine, but the judge ordered Lamar to pay $100 in special assessments.

This case was investigated by the Foley Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Justin Roller.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today