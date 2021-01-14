Fluor Corporation – Fourth Quarter & Year End Earnings Conference Call

IRVING, TX (STL.News) Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, February 26, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time with Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results are expected to be released prior to market open that day.

The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 888-204-4368 (U.S./Canada) or +1-323-994-2093. The conference ID is 8193804.

The webcast will be available for 30 days; an audio replay of the call will be available for seven (7) days.