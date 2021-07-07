TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett held a press briefing to provide updates on the Surfside Building Collapse response.

There are currently more than 500 first responders and state workers on-site to support ongoing search and rescue efforts. State response efforts include:

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)

FDEM’s Deputy Director and Recovery Team will remain on-site to assist with the Surfside response while FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie leads the Tropical Storm Elsa Response in Tallahassee at the State Emergency Operations Center. FDEM is preparing to deploy a second Incident Management Team following the Tropical Storm Elsa Response.

FDEM has coordinated with FEMA to have 9 registrations approved for $21,332 in the Individuals and Households Program.

The SERT, in partnership with Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue, deployed a 25-person team to support USAR team members with mental health and wellness.

The SERT, in partnership with Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue, deployed a 25-person team to support USAR team members with mental health and wellness. At the direction of FDEM Director and State Coordinating Officer Kevin Guthrie, five federal Type 1 Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Forces from Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have arrived in Surfside to ensure additional first responders are available in the event of impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa in Florida.

To date, the state has completed 152 resource requests for the Surfside Building Collapse, and 16 additional requests are either en route or being mobilized.

To date, FDEM personnel have assisted 85 individuals in registering for FEMA Individual Assistance.

In collaboration with FDEM, Royal Caribbean Group docked Royal Caribbean International’s Explorer of the Seas at PortMiami to

In collaboration with FDEM, Royal Caribbean Group docked Royal Caribbean International’s Explorer of the Seas at PortMiami to provide free housing and support for the tireless efforts of search and rescue teams working at the Surfside Building Collapse.

FDEM coordinated with FEMA and has already received $20.5 million within a week to support ongoing response efforts in Surfside.

FDEM issued Emergency Order 21-004, which waives certain requirements that pertain to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation’s affordable housing programs, to make additional housing units available for individuals impacted by the collapse.

The FDEM Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator is on-scene connecting families and first responders with state, local and nonprofit mental health resources.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)

FDOT personnel are on-site to assist with debris removal around-the-clock. As of today, more than 280 debris removal trucks have removed more than 2,890 tons of debris from the Surfside collapse site.

FDOT continues to fulfill resource requests by Miami-Dade County for additional traffic maintenance devices.

Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF)

In partnership with DCF, FEMA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration have made the Crisis Counseling

Program available in Surfside to assist impacted individuals and families through community-based outreach and educational services.

Personnel from the DCF Office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Officials are on-site to identify behavioral health providers as needed.

DCF, in partnership with the local 211 provider Jewish Community Services, has assisted more than 25 impacted individuals with behavioral health services on-site.

Florida Department of Health (FDOH)

Under Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 21-148, FDOH has issued Emergency Order 21-002 to extend licensure and certification renewal deadlines for paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

FDOH activated the Florida Crisis Response Team, formerly known as the Florida Crisis Consortium, to provide behavioral health care for impacted individuals at the Family Reunification Center.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO)

DEO announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved an Administrative Declaration for Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier and Monroe counties, which provides Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans to eligible individuals and businesses impacted by the Surfside Building Collapse. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application through the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.SBA.gov.

DEO has a mobile unit on-scene in the Surfside business district with deployed personnel coordinating available business resources along with the SBA. The mobile location is on 95th St. between Harding and Collins Avenue.

DEO also has a team located in the Family Assistance Center to assist with housing and business resources.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)

DEP issued an Emergency Final Order (EFO) waiving permitting requirements for the storage and processing of solid waste. The EFO also includes guidance for disaster debris and asbestos management to assist in ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)

FLHSMV issued Emergency Order 062621, which waives replacement fees for driver license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

FLHSMV is providing no-fee driver license and motor vehicles services to impacted individuals at the Family Assistance Center and is coordinating with the Red Cross to identify any individuals needing assistance.

Volunteer Florida and Nonprofit Organizations

Cash is the most flexible and effective form of donation. Two verified funds have been launched by established, local organizations to receive monetary donations: SupportSurfside.org and Neighbors4Neighbors.org/SurfsideFund.

The multi-agency warehouse for physical donations is now fully operational, and a Family Distribution Center has been established to support the families impacted by the Surfside Building Collapse.

Volunteer Florida is hosting daily calls with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to coordinate operations.

Additional Emotional Wellness Actions for First Responders and Impacted Families