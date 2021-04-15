Florida: Terrance Collins Sent to Prison For Cocaine Trafficking

Music “tourist”, Terrance Collins sent to prison for cocaine trafficking

CORPUS CHRISTI, TS (STL.News) A 40-year-old felon from Florida has been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute nearly 10 kilograms of cocaine in the Coastal Bend area, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Terrance Collins, Tallahassee, Florida, pleaded guilty Nov. 10, 2020.

Today, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ordered Collins to serve a 120-month sentence to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the court noted his extensive criminal history including 27 prior convictions totaling nearly 100 months of confinement.

“This sentence sends a clear message that drug traffickers will be held accountable for their crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “This investigation is another example of our collective efforts to attack drug trafficking organizations at every level.”

On or about July 4, 2020, Collins arrived from Florida to attend a purported music festival in the South Padre Island area. He left a few days later via bus.

However, during a routine inspection at a checkpoint along the way, a service K-9 alerted to luggage linked to Collins.

Law enforcement ultimately discovered 10 concealed bundles containing cocaine, weighing approximately 9.134 kilograms. The drugs had an approximate street value of $250,000.

He admitted he was to transport the narcotics back to Florida and was to be paid $1,000.

Previously released on bond, Collins was ordered into custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

DEA and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Reid Manning is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today