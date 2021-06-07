Florida Produces 16th Powerball Jackpot Winner

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery is excited to announce that the sole POWERBALL® jackpot winning ticket from Saturday’s $286 million drawing was sold in Florida! The jackpot winning ticket was purchased at Circle K, located at 721 Chaffee Road South in Jacksonville.
The June 5, 2021, POWERBALL winning numbers were 44 – 52 – 54 – 64 – 69 and the Powerball was 26. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket.
Florida POWERBALL jackpot winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. However, to elect the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option, the claim must be filed within 60 days after the winning draw date