Florida: Mario Roy Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl

Florida Man, Wendell Mario Roy Sentenced To 10 Years For Distributing Fentanyl

Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Wendell Mario Roy (39, Taylor, MI), a/k/a Chico, to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was also ordered to serve a 5-year term of supervised release.

Roy had pleaded guilty on September 3, 2020.

According to court documents, Roy utilized different “trap houses” in Jacksonville to distribute heroin and fentanyl. As part of a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, agents learned that a package was deposited into the U.S. mail and addressed to one of Roy’s trap houses. The package was intercepted in Jacksonville, where a law enforcement drug canine alerted to the presence of drugs inside the package. A federal search warrant executed on the package revealed a toy truck with a small package taped to the underside of the truck, and containing a white compressed powdery substance, later determined to be fentanyl (92 grams).

Further investigation uncovered the full extent of the distribution network, resulting in Roy being held responsible for over 400 grams of fentanyl. The investigation also revealed bank accounts that Roy used to launder thousands of dollars in drug proceeds.

“Fentanyl destroys lives, wrecks families, and threatens communities. The fight against the opioid scourge is real,” stated Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ronald Loecker of IRS Criminal Investigation. “IRS Special Agents are firmly resolved to lend their financial expertise to track down those who profit from the sale of this and other illicit drugs.”

This case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Beatriz Gonzalez and Frank Talbot.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today