Florida Lottery: Yoni Orantes Cano Won $2 Million Top Prize

Boynton Beach Man Receives A Big Bonus After Playing The Monopoly™ Bonus Spectacular Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Yoni Orantes Cano, 30, of Boynton Beach, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 MONOPOLY™ BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000.00.

Orantes Cano purchased his winning ticket from Points Market, located at 9975 U.S. Highway 441 in Boynton Beach. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR game launched in July 2020 and features more than $162 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.44.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.