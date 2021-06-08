Florida Lottery: William Martin Becomes A Millionaire

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that William Martin, of Palm Coast, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.
Martin purchased his winning ticket from RaceTrac, located at 301 Palm Coast Parkway in Palm Coast. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.