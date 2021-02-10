Florida Lottery: Vernon Zinnermon Win $1 Million

Entertainment

Columbia County Man Reins Supreme After Winning $1 Million From The New Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Vernon Zinnermon, 56, of Fort White, claimed a $1 million top prize from the new $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Zinnermon purchased his winning ticket from Shop Smart, located at 7692 Southwest U.S. Highway 27 in Fort White.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million!  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

