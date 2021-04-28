  • Wed. Apr 28th, 2021
Florida Lottery: Two Coastal Winners of The Gold Rush Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Aaron Blue, 69, of Hollywood, and John Fabian, 40, of Ormond Beach, each claimed a top prize from the GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off games using secured drop boxes located at the West Palm Beach and Orlando District Offices.

Blue claimed a $1 million top prize playing the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $880,000.  He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 3251 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Fabian claimed a $2 million top prize playing the $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.  He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 220 North Nova Road in Ormond Beach. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

