Florida Lottery: Two Coastal Winners of The Gold Rush Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Aaron Blue, 69, of Hollywood, and John Fabian, 40, of Ormond Beach, each claimed a top prize from the GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off games using secured drop boxes located at the West Palm Beach and Orlando District Offices.

Blue claimed a $1 million top prize playing the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $880,000. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 3251 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Fabian claimed a $2 million top prize playing the $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 220 North Nova Road in Ormond Beach. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.