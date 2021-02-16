Florida Lottery: Two Coastal Players Win $1 Million Top Prizes

Two Coastal Players Win $1 Million Top Prizes After Playing The Fastest Road To $1,000,000

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Swartz, of Hudson, and Richard Speights, of Cape Coral, each claimed $1 million top prizes from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. Swartz mailed his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and Speights used a secured drop box located at the Fort Myers District Office. Swartz and Speights each chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $790,000.

Swartz purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 5202 West Sligh Avenue in Tampa. Speights purchased his winning ticket from South 41 Bingo, located at 12011 South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers. Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.