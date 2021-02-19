Florida Lottery: Tamur Campbell Wins $2 Million Top Prize

Defuniak Springs Man Wins $2 Million Top Prize One Week Ahead Of His Birthday

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Tamur Campbell, of DeFuniak Springs, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Pensacola District Office, one week before his 38th birthday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00.

Campbell purchased his winning ticket from Highway 83 General Store, located at 4483 Highway 83 North in DeFuniak Springs. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $294 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $2,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.