Florida Lottery: Shirley Mapp Won $1 Million Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Shirley Mapp, 49, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Tampa District Office.  She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Mapp purchased her winning ticket from David & Hana Community Market, located at 3320 East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

