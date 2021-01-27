Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis Honored as a ”History Maker”

~ Secretary John F. Davis Honored as a ”History Maker” ~

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) – Today, the Florida Lottery (Lottery) is pleased to announce the induction of Secretary John F. Davis into the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. Secretary Davis was officially inducted and honored as a ”history maker” during the organization’s virtual 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday, January 18. Additionally, he was also honored by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, with a Congressional Record that same day.

Secretary Davis was recognized for his outstanding accomplishments and service in the private and public sectors.

”Being a part of an organization that provides opportunities to families and young people as they look for ways to grow and better themselves and their communities is something that’s always been near and dear to my heart, ” said Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. ”In my newest role as Secretary of the Lottery, I love that I get to bring my passion, experience, volunteerism, and focus to the work we do every day, where our mission is to maximize revenues to enhance education across Florida.”

”I am pleased to recognize Secretary Davis for this incredible honor,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. ”His extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, along with his continued involvement in the community, is invaluable to our state. I look forward to all of the successes that lie ahead for Secretary Davis and the Lottery.”

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project is an in-school dropout prevention and mentoring program for young boys in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, Duval, and Broward Counties. The program has received national recognition since its inception in 1993 and has awarded approximately $10 million in scholarships.