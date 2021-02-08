Florida Lottery: Rodney Crozier Claims $1,000 A Week For Life

Broward County Man Cashes In And Claims $1,000 A Week For Life

~ Wins Second-Tier Prize From the CASH4LIFE® Draw Game ~

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Rodney Crozier, of Pembroke Pines, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize in the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE®, from the January 24, 2021 drawing using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.00.

Crozier purchased his winning CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 4901 Southwest 148th Avenue in Southwest Ranches. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning CASH4LIFE ticket.