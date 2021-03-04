Florida Lottery: Raymond Davis Claimed $5 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News)The Florida Lottery announces that Raymond Davis, 62, of Sorrento, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game after using a secure drop box located at the Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

Davis purchased his winning Scratch-Off ticket from Publix, located at 1455 South Semoran Boulevard in Casselberry. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.