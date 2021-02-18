Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Rafik Nessim Wins A $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Rafik Nessim, 65, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million top prize from the BONUS TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $875,000.00.

Nessim purchased his winning ticket from Excel Food & Gas, located at 6118 South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, BONUS TRIPLE MATCH, launched in August 2020, and offers more than $48.8 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million!  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.03.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

