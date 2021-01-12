Florida Lottery: Pinellas County Man Jerome Boies Won Top Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jerome Boies, 54, of Largo, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the new DIAMOND MINE 9X Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Tampa District Office. He purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 13098 Walsingham Road in Largo.

The $5 game, DIAMOND MINE 9X, launched in December 2020 and features over $48 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.00.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.