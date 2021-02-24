Florida Lottery: Orlean Collins Claimed a $1 million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Orlean Collins, 63, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 MONEY TREE Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Collins purchased her winning ticket from Pebble Creek Fuel, located at 19707 Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 MONEY TREE, launched in October 2020 and features more than $50 million in cash prizes, including 160 prizes of $10,000 to $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.00.