Florida Lottery: Nicholas Tann Claimed $1 million Top Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Nicholas Tann, 33, of Clermont, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Tann says he bought the winning Scratch-Off ticket when he got off work, but he didn’t expect the ticket to be a top prize winner, “My jaw dropped and a rush came over me – I couldn’t believe I just won $1 million!”

Tann purchased his winning ticket from Wawa, located at 16126 Greater Groves Boulevard in Clermont. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.