Florida Lottery: Moorjani Moorjani Claimed $28 Million

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Hans Moorjani Moorjani, 46, of Colon, Panama, claimed the $28 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on March 27, 2021, at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Moorjani Moorjani chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $20,856,051.93. He purchased his jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO ticket from Griffin 441 Shell, located at 4801 South Stated Road 7 in Davie. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $100,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.