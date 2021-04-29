  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
submit guest post stl.news
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Moorjani Moorjani Claimed $28 Million

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 29, 2021 , , ,
Florida Lottery: Moorjani Moorjani Claimed $28 Million

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Hans Moorjani Moorjani, 46, of Colon, Panama, claimed the $28 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on March 27, 2021, at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Moorjani Moorjani chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $20,856,051.93.  He purchased his jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO ticket from Griffin 441 Shell, located at 4801 South Stated Road 7 in Davie.  The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $100,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Brenda Rodriguez Won $500,000
Apr 29, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Martha Maldonado Claimed $1 Million Prize
Apr 29, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Two Coastal Winners of The Gold Rush Game
Apr 28, 2021 Maryam Shah