Florida Lottery: Moichen Lamadrid Chang Won $2 million Top Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Moichen Lamadrid Chang, of Ocala, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Gainesville District Office, five days before her 51st birthday! She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00.

Lamadrid Chang purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 184 Marion Oaks Boulevard in Ocala. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.