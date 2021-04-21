Florida Lottery: Michael Feighan Won $5 million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Feighan, 25, of Spring Hill, claimed a $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Tampa District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.00.

Feighan purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 10227 State Road 54 in New Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.