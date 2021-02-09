Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Michael Estephanos Claimed $5 Million Prize

ByPublisher3

Feb 9, 2021 , , ,
Florida Lottery: Michael Estephanos Claimed $5 Million Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Estephanos, 32, of Sarasota, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

Estephanos purchased his winning ticket from In & Out Marathon, located at 2801 26th Street West in Bradenton.  The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million.  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Entertainment

NC Education Lottery: Lidia Morris Mines $200,000 prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Ryan Mettes Wins $73,670 Club Keno Prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Nikki Clemons Wins Excellence in Education Award

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Education Lottery: Lidia Morris Mines $200,000 prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Ryan Mettes Wins $73,670 Club Keno Prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Nikki Clemons Wins Excellence in Education Award

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
General

Worchester: Veronica Lewis Pleads Guilty To Multiple Crimes

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4