Florida Lottery: Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The MEGA MILLIONS® jackpot has been rolling since September 18, 2020, and today increased to an estimated $1 billion jackpot for the Friday, January 22 drawing. Florida players have the chance to become the state’s third MEGA MILLIONS jackpot winner by purchasing a $2 ticket at any of the more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $739.6 million. Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

This series of MEGA MILLIONS jackpot rollovers has generated more than $56 million for education in Florida.

MEGA MILLIONS jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations. In this series of rollovers, there have been more than 2.7 million Florida MEGA MILLIONS winners, winning more than $25.6 million in prizes.