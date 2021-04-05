Florida Lottery: Mary Johns Begins Her Week As A Millionaire

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Mary Johns, 60, of Middleburg, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Johns purchased her winning ticket from Middleburg BP, located at 2449 Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.