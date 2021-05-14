  • Fri. May 14th, 2021
Florida Lottery: Martin Sullivan Surprises Wife With $1 Million

May 14, 2021 , Florida Lottery, Martin Sullivan
Punta Gorda Man Surprises Wife With A $1 Million Winning Scratch-off Ticket On Mother’s Day

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Martin Sullivan, 56, of Punta Gorda, claimed a $1 million top prize from the new CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Sullivan says he sent a picture of the winning Scratch-Off ticket to his wife as soon as he found out he was a winner, “She didn’t believe that I won $1 million – she thought I was playing a prank on her for Mother’s Day!  She was very excited when she realized I wasn’t joking.”

Sullivan purchased his winning ticket from Deep Creek Discount Convenience Store, located at 24901 Sandhill Boulevard in Punta Gorda. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

