Florida Lottery: Martin Sullivan Surprises Wife With $1 Million

Punta Gorda Man Surprises Wife With A $1 Million Winning Scratch-off Ticket On Mother’s Day

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Martin Sullivan, 56, of Punta Gorda, claimed a $1 million top prize from the new CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Sullivan says he sent a picture of the winning Scratch-Off ticket to his wife as soon as he found out he was a winner, “She didn’t believe that I won $1 million – she thought I was playing a prank on her for Mother’s Day! She was very excited when she realized I wasn’t joking.”

Sullivan purchased his winning ticket from Deep Creek Discount Convenience Store, located at 24901 Sandhill Boulevard in Punta Gorda. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.